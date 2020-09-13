Peggy Anne Clanton, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on September 11, 2020.
Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, she graduated from Norview High School and attended JMU and ODU. She retired from the Naval Supply Center as a Systems Analyst after 34 years of service.
Peggy is survived by a sister, Nancy Davidson; brother, Maynard Clanton (Nancy); three nieces and a nephew.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.