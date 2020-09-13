1/1
Peggy Anne Clanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Anne Clanton, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on September 11, 2020.

Born and raised in Norfolk, VA, she graduated from Norview High School and attended JMU and ODU. She retired from the Naval Supply Center as a Systems Analyst after 34 years of service.

Peggy is survived by a sister, Nancy Davidson; brother, Maynard Clanton (Nancy); three nieces and a nephew.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved