The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Bowman Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Bowman Wagner Obituary
Peggy Wagner, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on January 24, 2020. She was a native of Richmond, VA and a Charter Member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Peggy retired as a school bus driver from the City of Chesapeake.

Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, of 57 years, Dennis, their daughter, Donna Mullins and grandson, Daniel Maynard. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Wagner and Denise Firnstahl and her husband, David; her son, Dennis M. Wagner Jr. and wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday in Covenant United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 7 pm in Loving Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Covenant United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Loving Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -