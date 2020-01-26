|
Peggy Wagner, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on January 24, 2020. She was a native of Richmond, VA and a Charter Member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Peggy retired as a school bus driver from the City of Chesapeake.
Peggy was predeceased by her loving husband, of 57 years, Dennis, their daughter, Donna Mullins and grandson, Daniel Maynard. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Wagner and Denise Firnstahl and her husband, David; her son, Dennis M. Wagner Jr. and wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday in Covenant United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 7 pm in Loving Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Covenant United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020