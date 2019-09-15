|
|
Peggy Walker, 84, passed away on 9/10/2019. She was predeceased by her husband, James; parents Elizabeth Byrd Bradshaw and Nathaniel Herman "Doc" Bradshaw; her twin sister, Patsy Mann; brother Herman and sister MaryAnn. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Otey Anne McCrory and husband Deric; grandson, Troy James Arnold; step-children Gary Kent Walker and Lori Nardozzi. A special niece Mary Dinger and Peggy's baby sister Hazel White. Peggy had many nieces, nephews, and friends from her years of teaching Nursing and working with the Ports. Pilot Club. She will be deeply missed.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 14, 2019 at Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home is handling the service and condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019