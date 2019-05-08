Peggy Chewning Stier, 92, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA. She passed away quietly at home in her sleep with family nearby. She was born June 18, 1926 to Bessie Mae and Fred Bruce Chewning. Peggy moved from Lynchburg, VA to Virginia Beach, VA to pursue a career as a Telephone Operator with C & P Telephone Co. She was part of the team that was brought to Virginia Beach in the 1950â€™s to teach the residents at the oceanfront how to use the rotary dial telephone. She met and married William Frederick Stier, Jr. in Virginia Beach and the union brought forth four children, William Frederick, III, Steven Thomas, Donna Christine and Pamela Marie. She loved dancing, playing bridge and spending time at the beach. The family will be honoring her in a private service later. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 8, 2019