1/1
Peggy Diane (McFarland) Hebert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK- Peggy Diane (McFarland) Hebert, 59, devoted mother and loving grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020. Peggy was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, the youngest of four siblings.

Peggy worked as a Medical Secretary and she was a member of Cradock United Methodist Church where she was its Youth Group Coordinator. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Old Dominion University while raising her three children. She was an avid painter, sculptor, member of Old Dominion's Art Club, and a substitute art teacher.

Peggy is remembered as warm, selfless, fun-loving, and caring. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde E. McFarland, Sr.; and sister, Mary Christine Allison. Peggy is survived by her three children, daughter Jennifer Duenas and husband Tim; son Raymond Hebert, Jr.; and daughter Lindsey Patto and husband John; seven grandsons; mother, Alfreda W. McFarland; brother, Clyde McFarland, Jr.; sister, Janice Gray; and many relatives and loved ones.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Contributions can be made to United Methodist Church Virginia Conference, Youth Service, P.O. Box 5606, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5606. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved