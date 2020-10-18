SUFFOLK- Peggy Diane (McFarland) Hebert, 59, devoted mother and loving grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020. Peggy was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, the youngest of four siblings.
Peggy worked as a Medical Secretary and she was a member of Cradock United Methodist Church where she was its Youth Group Coordinator. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Old Dominion University while raising her three children. She was an avid painter, sculptor, member of Old Dominion's Art Club, and a substitute art teacher.
Peggy is remembered as warm, selfless, fun-loving, and caring. She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde E. McFarland, Sr.; and sister, Mary Christine Allison. Peggy is survived by her three children, daughter Jennifer Duenas and husband Tim; son Raymond Hebert, Jr.; and daughter Lindsey Patto and husband John; seven grandsons; mother, Alfreda W. McFarland; brother, Clyde McFarland, Jr.; sister, Janice Gray; and many relatives and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Contributions can be made to United Methodist Church Virginia Conference, Youth Service, P.O. Box 5606, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5606. www.SturtevantFH.com