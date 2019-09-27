|
Peggy Green Sawyer, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and moved to Portsmouth in 1953. Peggy was a retired bank teller. Peggy was a devoted follower of Jesus and an active member of the Golden Rule Class at Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years until her health prevented her from regular church attendance. She found a meaningful ministry by sending cards to her family, friends, and people she did not even know, but who needed words of encouragement. She personalized each card with kind words, encouraging scripture and inspirational poems. She showed her love for others by sending cards throughout the year. She also found meaning in her monthly reminder phone calls for the foot ministry.
Peggy was predeceased by her mother Ruby Green; daughter Joyce Barker; and sister Betty Reeder. She is survived by her devoted daughter Hope Prather Glass and her husband Jerry; granddaughter who was her Pride and Joy, Peggy Joyce "P.J." Prather; grand dog Genevieve; sister Hazel Simmons; brother-in-law Norman Reeder; aunt Louise Rader and numerous friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Peggy's memory to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund of New Creation United Methodist Church, 4320 Bruce Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23321 or to the Foot Ministry of Nansemond River Baptist Church 2896 Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA 23435.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Creation United Methodist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019