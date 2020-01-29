The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Mondy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Johnson Mondy


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Johnson Mondy Obituary
Peggy Johnson Mondy, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 24, 2020.

She was born on April 26, 1932, in Corinth, MS, to Sybil and Jake Johnson. She grew up in North Carolina and graduated from Sunbury High School in 1950. She attended Elon University where she met and married Dave Mondy in 1952. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and quilter.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, David Mondy, Sr., and her son, David Mondy, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Deana Ann Mondy; son, Douglas Mondy; and two grandchildren, Jake and Ryan Mondy.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Jan. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -