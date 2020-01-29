|
Peggy Johnson Mondy, 87, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on January 24, 2020.
She was born on April 26, 1932, in Corinth, MS, to Sybil and Jake Johnson. She grew up in North Carolina and graduated from Sunbury High School in 1950. She attended Elon University where she met and married Dave Mondy in 1952. She was an avid golfer, bridge player, and quilter.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, David Mondy, Sr., and her son, David Mondy, Jr. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Deana Ann Mondy; son, Douglas Mondy; and two grandchildren, Jake and Ryan Mondy.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Jan. 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020