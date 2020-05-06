Peggy Jones McDowell, 85, passed away May 5, 2020. To adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing there will be no formal visitation. Those choosing may visit Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 to 4 p.m. A private service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Graham Funeral Home. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the webcast in real time and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.