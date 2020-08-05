1/1
Peggy Louise Freeman-Pippins
Evangelist Peggy L. Freeman-Pippins of Chesapeake, Virginia transitioned into glory on August 2, 2020 at the age of 64.

Evangelist Pippins is survived by her children, Carla Freeman of Ansonia, CT, Chi'ma L. Staley (Ronald) of Norfolk, VA, James J. Harris, Jr. (Kyra) of Hinesville, GA, and Kelly D. Rose (Clinton, Sr.) of Pensacola, FL; her Sister Barbara J. Johnson (George) of Portsmouth, VA, and her brother Jeffry "Lamont" Freeman of Chesapeake, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Reverend Zack L Pippins, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA; her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She will be missed and remembered for her love of Jesus Christ and her proclamation of II Chronicles 7:14. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
