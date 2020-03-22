|
Peggy P. Osmundson, 81, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 20, 2020.
Born in Greenville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Louise Pippin. She was a retired Office Administrator.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Gary L. Osmundson; four daughters, Cindy Cobb (Randy), Diana Hayes (Bernie), Suzanne Green (Chuck), and Nancy Massow (Norman); the father of her children, Foster Parrish; brother, Richard A. Pippin, Jr. (Toni); six grandchildren, Emily, Brad, Corey, Brittany, Trey, and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following in her name, , ASPCA, or Albermarle Hope Line. For updates on service scheduling changes or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020