Peggy Porter Wall
Peggy Porter Wall, age 89, of Virginia Beach passed away on August 14, 2020. Peggy was born in Pitt County, NC and was the daughter of S. Theodore and Lonie Porter. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Harold W. Wall. She is survived by her son, Harold P. Wall (Karen); her daughters, Cindy Brunelle and Sheila Hacker; her sister, Patsy P. Bryant; and her five grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Charity United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 29, at 11am. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charity United Methodist Church
