1/
Peggy R. Plank
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Rose Plank nee Moberly 2800 block of East Point Drive passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1928 in Walkersville, Maryland to Charles and Grace Moberly: she was a loving wife, Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Portsmouth; she retired from Roses Department Store. She was a gifted artist, receiving many awards for her drawings and paintings.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert K. Plank Sr.; a grandson, Keith Collins; her 5 brothers, Robert, Richard, Ross, Jack, Lynn; and her sister, Evelyn.

Peggy is survived by three sons, Robert Plank, Jr. (Julia), Michael Plank (Marsha), Steven Plank (Wendy); three daughters, Linda Collins (Donald), Debra Burgess (Michael), Teresa Jago; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, St. Jude's Hospital, The Salvation Army.

Services will be private in Frederick, Maryland. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel assisted the family. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Rest peacefully, Aunt Peggy, in the loving arms of our Lord. Until we meet again...
Christine Moberly
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved