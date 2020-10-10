Peggy Rae Mattern, 77, passed away on October 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chincoteague, Virginia to the late Joseph and Rose Hatch. Her father was in the military so she moved around a lot when she was young but lived most of her life in Virginia Beach. Peggy was a florist and former owner of Cardinal Gift and Florist in Virginia Beach. She was very crafty and creative; she enjoyed all crafts especially sewing and decorating. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, David E. Mattern.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Shannon White (Donald) of Virginia Beach and David Mattern (Anita) of Delaware; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a lot of life-long friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday October 12, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com