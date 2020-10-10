1/
Peggy Rae Mattern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Rae Mattern, 77, passed away on October 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chincoteague, Virginia to the late Joseph and Rose Hatch. Her father was in the military so she moved around a lot when she was young but lived most of her life in Virginia Beach. Peggy was a florist and former owner of Cardinal Gift and Florist in Virginia Beach. She was very crafty and creative; she enjoyed all crafts especially sewing and decorating. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, David E. Mattern.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Shannon White (Donald) of Virginia Beach and David Mattern (Anita) of Delaware; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a lot of life-long friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday October 12, 2020, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved