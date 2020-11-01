Peggy was born in Greenville, North Carolina as the only child of Hettie Mae Cain Ratley and Emmett Raeford Ratley. She moved with her family to Va. Beach when she was 3 months old and resided here until her death on October 29, 2020 at the age of 80 years old due to the complications of advanced lung disease.
Peggy graduated from Princess Anne high School in 1958 and attended East Carolina University and Old Dominion University. She was a member of Alpha X Delta sorority and served as the alumnae director to the Old Dominion Chapter.
She was a member of Old Donation Episcopal Church, The Lake Smith Garden Club, and many Real Estate related associations. She enjoyed snow skiing and tennis in her earlier years. She enjoyed spending time and sharing her love of horses on the farm where she lived with her daughter until her passing.
Peggy was a licensed Realtor for 41 + years and especially enjoyed working with multiple generations of families, many of which have become lifetime friends. Sharing her wealth of knowledge of the area and guiding them with her expertise in the field motivated her passion for the profession.
Widowed at a young age, with the loss of her dearly beloved husband, Theodore J. Economidis, she devoted her love and strength to her two children. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Economidis of Virginia Beach and her son, Keith Economidis of Boulder, Colorado in addition to many furry grandchildren that she adored.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents as well as her two Aunts that raised her, Jean Ratley Cunningham and Carol Ratley Miles.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you might consider a donation to the MAYA FOUNDATION 1009 Chumley Rd. Va. Beach, VA 23451 or at www.themayafoundation.org
Burial will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery where she will be with her beloved husband Ted. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com