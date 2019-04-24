|
|
KINSTON NC â€" Peggy Laura Sanders Ferrell, age 83, passed away April 11, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care, Kinston, NC. She was born December 7, 1935 in Newport, NC. She resided at 1205 Worthington Place, Kinston, NC for 13 years.She was a 1954 graduate of Grainger High School and attended the Womanâ€™s College of the University of North Carolina. She worked with Greenbrier Associates in Chesapeake, VA until her retirement in 1992. She was an active member of Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston, NC.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Preston Roosevelt Ferrell. She is survived by her children, sons, Preston Craig Ferrell and wife Amy McClain Ferrell, and Eric Glenwood Ferrell; daughter, Lisa Sanders Ferrell Copeland and husband John Sherman Copeland. She is survived by her grandsons, Christopher Stephen Powers and wife Ashley Nichole Powers, Preston Matthew Ferrell and wife Alexis Wilkes Ferrell, Benjamin McClain Ferrell, and Zachary Grant Ferrell. She is survived by great granddaughters, Abigail Grace Powers and Madelyn Rose Powers.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019