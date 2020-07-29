Peggy Shafer Crist, 83, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer.
Peggy was born in Cincinnati, OH, June 27, 1937 and later moved to Virginia where she attended Tazewell High School in Tazewell, VA. She later moved to the Hampton Roads area and relocated to the Baltimore, MD area for a number of years before moving back to Virginia Beach, VA where she remained for the rest of her life.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Stephany D. Tysor and husband Vance E. Tysor Jr., son Stephan H. Atwood and wife Glenys, step-son Joseph Crist Jr. and brother David Shafer and wife Rebecca. She is predeceased in death by her husband Joseph J. Crist.
Peggy was adored by all that met her and had a wonderful smile that would light up a room. She loved cooking and bird watching. She had a huge heart and always thought of others before herself.
We would like to give special thanks to Intrepid USA Hospice for their care and a special thanks to Stephanie and Seanna her regular nursing team that took care of her since February of this year. We would also like give thanks to Comfort Keepers and Elder care for their caretaking of our Mother over the last several weeks.
Mom requested no memorial service after her passing so we are honoring her wishes. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to the American Lung Association
(http:://action.lung.org) or any charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.
Rest in peace our loving and kind Mother until we meet again.