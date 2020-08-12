1/1
Peggy Stephenson-Stone
Peggy Stephenson (Oliver) Stone passed away August 6, 2020 at home peacefully. Peggy was born in Whaleyville, Virginia. She is predeceased by her husband Benjamin Lee Oliver, daughter Kathryn Ellen Oliver and Bruce Douglas Stone(her second husband). Peggy leaves behind a daughter Susan Oliver Bain(Chuck) who spent the last 10 months caring for her. She is also survived by her son Benjamin Lee Oliver, III and half sister Rebecca Van Brackle and half brother Ernie Stephenson(Jean). She has 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She enjoyed going to church and hearing Preacher Tammy's Sermons. We would like to give our thanks to Heartland Hospice and especially to Karen, Lee, Angie and Brittany. I truly don't know what Chuck and I would do without the assistance of Minnie Turner (caregiver in charge).

Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 at Haygood United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Haygood United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .I
