Peggy Sue Allen Legg of Virginia Beach, age 88, passed away on December 19, 2019.
Born on March 29, 1931, in Brilliant, AL, she was the daughter of the late Lecil and Esma Allen. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter and two sisters, Barbara Clendenin and Redith Fantuzzi. Peggy is survived by her husband Robert Lee Legg; two sons, Robert Allen Legg and wife Flora, and Michael Wayne Legg and wife Karen; six grandchildren, Ryan Legg (Magan), Kristy Phillips (Josh), Matthew Legg, Ruthann Tolley (Jared), Bobbie Jean Legg (Omar) and Timothy Legg; 7 great grandchildren and 3 about-to-be grandchildren. Peggy was adored by her husband of nearly 71 years. She always said that she was truly blessed by marrying an attentive, loving and patient man and that she could not have asked for a better husband. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her family was her greatest joy. After a long and blessed life, she has now received her ultimate blessing, eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home following the visitation. Peggy will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019