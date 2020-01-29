|
Peligny Latorilla Camacho, M.D., 95, went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020 in his residence. He was a native of Iloilo, Philippines and lived for many years in Richmond and Virginia Beach, VA. He was the son of the late Zoilo P. and Oliva L. Camacho and was preceded in death (2015) by his loving wife, Corazon O. Camacho. In addition, he was predeceased by his sister Norma Lebrilla, brother Zoe Camacho, and his grandson Troy Murdock.
Dr. Camacho was a retired self-employed physician. He was a volunteer with the Chesapeake Care Clinic and was a fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and member of the Philippine Medical Association of Southeastern Virginia.
Survivors include his three daughters: Cherry Camacho-Whitt, with husband Erich, of Springfield, VA; Jocelyn C. Murdock of Mechanicsville, VA; Mary Gay C. Escobar, with husband Gilbert, of Glen Allen, VA; and son, Phil O. Camacho, with wife Regina, of Chesapeake, VA. He is also survived by brothers, Dr. Zafiro Camacho and Zoilo Camacho, Jr. and 6 Grandchildren. The family gives blessed thanks to his caregiver Magdalena Taylan and the other devoted staff members of Abundant Care Assisted Living.
Funeral services for Dr. Camacho will be held privately at St. Benedict Chapel with celebrant Reverend Fr. Forte. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Care Clinic or the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020