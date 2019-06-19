|
Penelope Mincy Picklesimer
Penelope Mincy Picklesimer, 86, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Macon County, NC to the late James Arthur Mincy and Georgia â€œMyrtleâ€ Hyatt Mincy. Later in life she held a career spanning over 25 years with the Grinnell Corporation in Charlotte, NC as an operations manager before retiring. Penelope was also predeceased by her husband, Dr. Wilbur T. Picklesimer; son, Allen Eugene Picklesimer; two brothers, Wiley and Cleathel Mincy; and three grandchildren, Christopher Todd, Thomas Wilbur Martin, and Shellie Martin Calderon. Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Sarah Picklesimer-Wilson (Alton), Janet E. Picklesimer (Randy Clayton), Anita P. Faglier (Dennis), and Laura P. Laughlin (David); son, Gary A. Picklesimer; sister, Sally Mincy; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21 at 11:00 AM at Whiteside Cove Cemetery, Highlands, Jackson County, NC. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
