Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Whiteside Cove Cemetery
Highlands, VA
Penelope Mincy Picklesimer Obituary
Penelope Mincy Picklesimer

Penelope Mincy Picklesimer, 86, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born in Macon County, NC to the late James Arthur Mincy and Georgia â€œMyrtleâ€ Hyatt Mincy. Later in life she held a career spanning over 25 years with the Grinnell Corporation in Charlotte, NC as an operations manager before retiring. Penelope was also predeceased by her husband, Dr. Wilbur T. Picklesimer; son, Allen Eugene Picklesimer; two brothers, Wiley and Cleathel Mincy; and three grandchildren, Christopher Todd, Thomas Wilbur Martin, and Shellie Martin Calderon. Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Sarah Picklesimer-Wilson (Alton), Janet E. Picklesimer (Randy Clayton), Anita P. Faglier (Dennis), and Laura P. Laughlin (David); son, Gary A. Picklesimer; sister, Sally Mincy; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 21 at 11:00 AM at Whiteside Cove Cemetery, Highlands, Jackson County, NC. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 19, 2019
