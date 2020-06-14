Penney E. Crick, 81, passed away on June 12, 2020. Penney is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jerry L. Crick; her son, Clinton W. Crick; daughter, Justine L. Crick; her three grandchildren, Matthew, Nathaniel and Kalyn; her two great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Emma; and a sister, Miwako Thomas.Services will be private. Penney will be inurned with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Freedom Baptist Church, Chesapeake, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at: