1/1
Penny Keller Archibald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Keller Archibald, 69, passed away from complications of pneumonia on August 26th, 2020. She was born in Bay Shore, NY to the late Hank and Jean Keller. She graduated from The Shipley School in '69 and got her bachelor's in English from Mary Washington in '73.

Penny's passions were teaching, reading, and spending time with her beloved family including her late husband of 40 years, Gary. She took her role as "Maw Maw" very seriously!

Left to cherish her memory are daughter Kelly Dudley (Jeff); son, Jeff Archibald (Erica); grandson, John Ryder Dudley; extended families, the Hutchisons; the Smiths, the Dudleys, and other loving family and friends.

A small celebration of life will be held with close family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved