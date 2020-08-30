Penny Keller Archibald, 69, passed away from complications of pneumonia on August 26th, 2020. She was born in Bay Shore, NY to the late Hank and Jean Keller. She graduated from The Shipley School in '69 and got her bachelor's in English from Mary Washington in '73.
Penny's passions were teaching, reading, and spending time with her beloved family including her late husband of 40 years, Gary. She took her role as "Maw Maw" very seriously!
Left to cherish her memory are daughter Kelly Dudley (Jeff); son, Jeff Archibald (Erica); grandson, John Ryder Dudley; extended families, the Hutchisons; the Smiths, the Dudleys, and other loving family and friends.
A small celebration of life will be held with close family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
