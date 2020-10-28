Penny Lee Kelly (Hellinger), 66, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Lowville, New York, to Richard Hellinger and Marguerite Sweeney (Hellinger/Ingalls).



Penny is survived by her two daughters: Lyndsey Kelly and Alyssa Shattuck; two grandchildren: Aidan Shattuck and Lilliana Higginbotham; her brother: Scott Hellinger; as well as, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Penny is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marguerite; her brother Richard Hellinger; and her sister Teresa O'Lena.



Memorial services will be planned at a later date.



