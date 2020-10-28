1/
Penny L. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Lee Kelly (Hellinger), 66, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Lowville, New York, to Richard Hellinger and Marguerite Sweeney (Hellinger/Ingalls).

Penny is survived by her two daughters: Lyndsey Kelly and Alyssa Shattuck; two grandchildren: Aidan Shattuck and Lilliana Higginbotham; her brother: Scott Hellinger; as well as, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Penny is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marguerite; her brother Richard Hellinger; and her sister Teresa O'Lena.

Memorial services will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved