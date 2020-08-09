1/
Penny Laster (83) passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. Born Emily Elizabeth, she was always known to family, friends and neighbors as Penny. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Don of more than 40 years and by her beloved daughter, Joy Atkinson. Penny is survived by her children Don Laster Jr. (Jeri), Lorna Orleans (Roy) and five grandchildren, Paul Atkinson Jr., (Julie), Gavin Orleans, Samantha Atkinson Lanier (Barry), April Orleans and Zachary Laster. She is also survived by her beloved great-granddaughter and namesake, Emily Lanier.

There will be a private graveside service on Monday, August 10, 2020. Please see the full obituary at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
