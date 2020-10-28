Pepita May Abbey passed away on October 26, 2020 in Norfolk at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Floyd Abbey.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Christine (Bill) Stevens of Virginia Beach, John Abbey of Denver, and grandson Billy Stevens.
Pepita was very proud of her British heritage. She liked making crafts and sewing and even sold her creations at flea markets for many years. She loved Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and her cats.
The family would like to thank her best friend and caretaker Len Vanda.
Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting altmeyerfh.com