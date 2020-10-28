1/
Pepita May Abbey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pepita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pepita May Abbey passed away on October 26, 2020 in Norfolk at the age of 89. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Floyd Abbey.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Christine (Bill) Stevens of Virginia Beach, John Abbey of Denver, and grandson Billy Stevens.

Pepita was very proud of her British heritage. She liked making crafts and sewing and even sold her creations at flea markets for many years. She loved Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and her cats.

The family would like to thank her best friend and caretaker Len Vanda.

Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting altmeyerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved