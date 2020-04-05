|
|
Pepper Lewis passed away March 31st, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD.
Pepper was born in Muncie, Indiana (1944) and eventually moved with his family to Northern Virginia. He graduated from James Madison High School in Vienna, Virginia and attended The College of William and Mary. He later served in Vietnam as an officer in the Army Corp of Engineers where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After his services to his country, Pepper spent most of his career in sales, but later settled in Virginia Beach as an employee in the City Treasurer's office.
Pepper was preceded in death by his mother, Marcella Lewis, his wife Freddie Moody, and his friend Dave Tuttle. He is survived by his sister Cheri Larson and her husband Bill, his step-daughter, Frieda Collins, his step-son Ron Arrington, and his dog, Perro.
A celebration of Pepper's life will be held at some point after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. A notification with details of the celebration will be posted in the paper.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020