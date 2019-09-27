|
Percy Elliott, Jr, 69, was granted his angel wings on September 23, 2019, with his family by his side, at his home in Hampton, Virginia. His final days were spent with a host of family and friends by his side. The family used the final precious moments of his life discussing his memorable life and listening to his favorite band, The Manhattans.
Percy was born September 6, 1950, in Portsmouth, VA to Percy Elliott, Sr and Leola (Everett) Elliott. He graduated from I.C. Norcom High School, in Portsmouth, Virginia. After earning his high school diploma, Percy felt compelled to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 22, 1968. During his twenty-two (22) year Air Force career, Percy served at duty stations around the world including several U.S. bases, Mildenhall UK, Okinawa, Korea, Turkey, and the Philippines. Percy loved the Air Force. His military career shaped him as a man, committed husband, and a dedicated father.
Percy honorably retired from the U.S. Air Force at Dover AFB, DE, in 1991, as a Non-Commissioned Officer at the rank of Technical Sergeant (E-6). After retiring from the military, Percy and Virginia relocated to their current home in Hampton, VA. After his 22-year Air Force Career, Percy continued his public service as a Security Specialist at the Hampton VA Medical Center.
While stationed in the Philippines, Percy met and married his wife of 49 years, Virginia (Corpuz) Elliott. The couple had three loving children. Percy and Virginia had a long-committed marriage that endured all things. Their commitment and sacrifice to each other served as an anchor securing the couple through all manner of trials and tribulations. Percy and Virginia have an everlasting love that will continue beyond his years on earth.
Percy enjoyed fishing, traveling, watching classic movies, and spending time with family. He was quick witted, had an infectious smile, and always had a kind word for everyone. He was a devoted family man that loved to host family and friends for cookouts, get-togethers, and holidays. Percy and Virginia always had a home filled with good friends, great food, classic soul music, and fun times.
Percy is survived by his wife, Virginia Elliott, two brothers Melvin Elliott (U.S. Army Veteran) and Albert Elliott (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran), son John Elliott, son Kenneth Elliott, daughter Jeannette (Elliott) McNeill, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, Percy is also survived by a host of beautiful nieces, strapping nephews, and loving cousins. The surviving family will cherish every moment that they spent with Percy during their time together.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Sunday at R. Hayden Funeral Home located at 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Percy's final resting place will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 27, 2019