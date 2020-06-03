Percy Mayberry Eason Jr.
1932 - 2020
Percy Mayberry Eason, Jr., 88, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born on March 9, 1932 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late, Percy Sr. and Allie Mae Stephens Eason. He was also predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Eason Magann and Katherine Eason Morgan, and one brother, Randolph.

He graduated from Wilson High School in February, 1950 and served in the United States Army for two years. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1960.

Percy married a classmate from Westhampton College, University of Richmond, Nita Glover of Walterboro, South Carolina, in June 1958. They were married 62 years.

He is survived by his wife, Nita, and their sons; Stephen Clayton Eason and his wife Linda Hunt Eason, and their sons; David Alexander Eason and his wife Mallory Seay Eason and their son Clayton Parker Eason, and Nicholas James Eason; William Randolph Eason and his children, Austin Michael Eason, Sawyer Eason and Chandler Elizabeth Eason; Robert Bellinger Eason and his wife Rhonda Page Eason, and his sister, Lucy Eason Ringler.

Percy was employed by Ford Motor Company, Norfolk Assembly Plant for 30 years. He retired as Material Manager in June 1990. He was an active member of Jolliff U.M.C. in Chesapeake. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be sorely missed.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Olive Branch Cemetery. Rev. Waverly "Smitty" Smith will officiate. Public viewing be available from 10 AM to 4 PM Thursday at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Jolliff U.M.C. 1900 Jolliff Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
