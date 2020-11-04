Perlean "Pearl" Maddox, 72, of Norfolk, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to Arthur Cherry and Flora Pierce Cherry. She is predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Michelle Denise Cherry, and her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Curtis George Maddox. She is survived by her son, Lamont Demetrius Maddox (wife, Kindall), and step-daughter, Rhonda Maddox.
Pearl was a graduate of Union Kempsville High School and Norfolk State University. She retired from teaching with Norfolk Public Schools after forty-one years of dedicated service. She was a golden life member of the Norfolk Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and a charter member of the Chesapeake Carats, as well as a devoted member of Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk. She recently learned to competitively play bridge with the Tidewater Bridge Club, in addition to enjoying her other hobbies of exercising, gardening, and decorating. A host of other relatives, dear friends, colleagues, and former students will cherish her memory.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 pm - 8 pm at Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia. Due to COVID-19 stipulations, the family will not be greeting visitors at the viewing. A graveside service will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 am adjacent to the mausoleum at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia. The service will be live streamed at www.halefuneralhome.com
