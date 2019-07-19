Pernell â€œSweet Peaâ€ Whitaker, Sr. was born January 2, 1964 in Norfolk, VA to Raymond Whitaker, Sr and Novella Whitaker. He passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Pernell graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1982 and later received an honorary Bachelorâ€™s degree from Norfolk State University. His humble beginnings started in Youngs Park Housing Community where he was inspired to start his boxing career. He became an American Professional Boxer in 1984 when he won the Olympic gold medal. He went on to become a four weight world champion and is considered, without a doubt, the best pound for pound boxer. Pernell was inducted into several Hall of Fames including the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.



Outside of the ring, Sweet Pea served his community and the youth in everything that he did. He sponsored many events at Norfolk State University and spent countless hours training youth at boxing camps and gyms. He also spoke at city council meetings on behalf of the residents in support of community improvements.



Pernell was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Whitaker, Sr. and son, Pernell Whitaker, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Tiara Mizelle (Lenard); three sons, Domonique Whitaker, Dontavious Whitaker, and Devon Whitaker; grandchildren, Trinity Mizelle, Dontavious Whitaker, Jr, Tristyn Mizelle and ZoraReign Whitaker; two brothers, Raymond Whitaker, Jr, Raynell Whitaker; four sisters; Zelda Brown, Sylvonia Whitaker, Lucinda Manley and Monique Williams; along with six aunts, an uncle and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



A funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Scope Arena, 201 E. Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510. Public viewing will be from 9am - 11am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Scope Arena. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019