Pete Kapos, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 at Westminster-Canterbury in Virginia Beach. Born in Kefalonia, Greece, he was the son of the late Theodora and Hercules Kapogiannatos. He was preceded in death by his son, Hercules P. Kapos. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen Parganas Kapos; a son, George Kapos of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Christopher Kapos and Hollie Kapos-Koren (Timothy); and his pride and joy, great-grandson, Tyson Koren. Also surviving is his brother, Denis Kapos (Anthoula); sister-in-law, Mary Kapos; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.Pete was a founding member of â€œOdysseusâ€ World Federation of Cephalonian & Ithacian Societies, serving in leadership positions since 1995. For the past seven years, he has been the honorary president of â€œOdysseus.â€ He was a lifelong member of AHEPA and is and a longtime member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He also served as president of the Cephalonian & Ithakesian Society of Norfolk for over a decade.Pete was well-respected in the community for his religious and charitable work, and well-loved as the founder of Pete Kapos Painting Contractors.A Trisagion service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, March 19th in the Laskin Road Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd. The funeral service will be conducted the next day, Wednesday, March 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Fr. George Bessinas officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary