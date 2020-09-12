Pete Makris, age 58, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on September 10, 2020. His last words were, "I love you all."
He is survived by his wife, Melinda, two sons, Alex and Kiriakos, two grandchildren, Noah and Alexis, his mother, Koula Skamagos, his sister, Gina and her children, Aliki and Makis.
Pete was a man who cared for and honored all of his relationships. He gave everything and expected nothing in return. Those who knew him best, knew the fun side of him. The side that loved to laugh, dance, and pull pranks. He always had a contagious and mischievous smile. Even on his last days, you could see that smile covering his face ear-to-ear. He loved to impersonate his favorite movie scenes, cheer on his New York Giants, and spoil his grandchildren with more love than any one person could handle. He was a quiet man whose actions roared over all sound. His memory will always be cherished by anyone who knew him. We will all miss you, Pete, husband, dad, Pappou, son, brother, uncle, and friend. May you rest in peace now. Thank you for making all of our lives better by simply being in them.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral by Father George Bessinas. A Trisagion service will be held Tuesday evening at 6:00PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
