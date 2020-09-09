Peter F. Daly, died on September 3, 2020 at the age of seventy-three, after a long illness. He graduated from Hampton High School and Old Dominion University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a lifelong supporter of Old Dominion Athletics. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970 and served during the Vietnam War. Peter spent over 20 years in the insurance industry. He loved sailing and had a sailboat for a number of years and then an antique wooden cruiser, The Southern Comfort. He was a member of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and a regular at the Dock house. Peter loved watching his daughter Ann compete in soccer and hockey games. Together they went on numerous vacations from Massachusetts to Georgia, and even stopped at Parris Island on one trip.



Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Jane. He is survived by Mary Herbert Daly, his daughter Ann, his step-son Carter Burden (Julia) and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Daly, her husband and three children. He will be missed by his family and by his devoted canine companion, Emma.



A memorial service will be held at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020.



