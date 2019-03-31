Peter J. Casey, age 54, died March 10, 2019. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Stephen J. Casey, Jr. and Clareen W. Casey and two of his brothers Stephen T. Casey and Kevin J. Casey.Peter is survived by three brothers, Michael P. Casey, Sr.(Lucy), Martin F. Casey and David P. Casey; four nieces and two nephews, Erin C. Fridley(Joseph), Lauren C. Baker(Glenn), Michael P. Casey, Jr., Caroline R. Casey, Emily R. Casey and Benjamin G. Casey; one great nephew, Avery P. Fridley and Peter's very sweet and loving dog Sophie.Peter had a long and varied career in the restaurant and hotel industry. Before moving back to Norfolk, a year and half ago, Peter was the Director of Catering and Conventions for the downtown Hilton in Nashville, TN. During his time at the Hilton, Peter helped many brides and their mothers plan receptions, featuring wonderful food, beautiful flowers and dazzling decorations and table settings. In addition to working with brides and their mothers, Peter helped many organizations make their convention or event at the Hilton a special and memorable occasion.Our family wants to thank two very special people, Mary Lou Epstein, Peters aunt, and David Cacace, Peter's friend since their days as students at Old Dominion University. Aunt Mary Lou and David provided the majority of the support and help Peter needed these last few years as he faced some very significant life challenges.A celebration of Peter's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday April 12th at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23505.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary