Sunrise began on December 13, 1944 in DePaul Hospital. Peter Jerome DiDomenico, Jr was the first of eight children born to Peter Jerome DiDomenico and Shirley Fantone DiDomenico. A graduate of Notre Dame University, Pete began an exciting career that allowed him to see the world. After living in Saudi Arabia, Illinois, Washington DC, Virginia and Florida, he settled into Island life on Saint Thomas, USVI. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth DiDomenico, daughters Kim Duty, Sumner Lynch, sons, Peter J. DiDomenico III and Charles Lynch and grandson, Jacob. Sunset for Peter was where his life began in Depaul on November 21st. He departed this world and was welcomed by his daughter Stacie, his parents and brother Alan.
In lieu of Flowers, please make contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019