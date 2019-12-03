|
|
Peter Norman Wilde passed away November 25, 2019. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
He was born in Colombia, SA on April 14th, 1948. He was predeceased by his former wife, Margaret Ann Bailey Wilde; his father Guido Wilde; and his sister, Ellen Wilde.
Survivors include his wife Linda Wilde; his sons, Benjamin Wilde and Marc Wilde; his step daughter, Lisa Speckheuer, her husband, Johannes Speckheuer, and their daughter Zooey Speckheuer. She was very special to him; his little "chica pica."
A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.
Contributions can be made to the VB SPCA in his name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019