The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Norman Wilde


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Norman Wilde Obituary
Peter Norman Wilde passed away November 25, 2019. His family and friends will miss him dearly.

He was born in Colombia, SA on April 14th, 1948. He was predeceased by his former wife, Margaret Ann Bailey Wilde; his father Guido Wilde; and his sister, Ellen Wilde.

Survivors include his wife Linda Wilde; his sons, Benjamin Wilde and Marc Wilde; his step daughter, Lisa Speckheuer, her husband, Johannes Speckheuer, and their daughter Zooey Speckheuer. She was very special to him; his little "chica pica."

A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

Contributions can be made to the VB SPCA in his name.

www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -