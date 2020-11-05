Peter was a son, brother, and friend. He was enthusiastic about life, loved classical music, and cared deeply about others.
He struggled mightily with his disabilities and was often frustrated with all that he did not understand, but that did not stop him from trying, ever.
Those of us who loved him will miss him, will remember his smile, his many acts of kindness, and would not put it past him if he was cajoling the saints out of a second cup of coffee! Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
.
God bless you, Pete.