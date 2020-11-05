1/1
Peter T. Wrocklage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter was a son, brother, and friend. He was enthusiastic about life, loved classical music, and cared deeply about others.

He struggled mightily with his disabilities and was often frustrated with all that he did not understand, but that did not stop him from trying, ever.

Those of us who loved him will miss him, will remember his smile, his many acts of kindness, and would not put it past him if he was cajoling the saints out of a second cup of coffee! Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.

God bless you, Pete.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
What a blessing to have known you, Pete.

Keeping you and your family in my thoughts.
Jay Salway
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved