Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Petrice's life story with friends and family

Share Petrice's life story with friends and family



52 years, of Markham St., passed Aug. 30, 2020. Graveside Thu. 1PM Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Chesapeake. View Wed. 4-7PM. Fisher/Effingham St. www.fisherfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store