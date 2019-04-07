Philip A. Dieffenbach, Phil, and affectionately known as Pere to his family and friends, passed away March 29, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 92. Active and engaged until the very end of his life, Phil ran a marathon, survived leukemia in his mid-50s, and played tennis and fished into his 80s. He was also a lover of bridge and opera and was happiest in the warmth of living near the beach, dividing his time each year between Virginia Beach, VA, and Anna Maria Island, FL. A celebration of life will be held 4:00-6:00 PM, Saturday May 4th at the Wyndham Hotel, 5700 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on August 1, 1926, Phil was one of seven children. After serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, he graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering and earned a Masterâ€™s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in natural gas technology. During his time in Chicago, he met and married Margaret Hawkins. In the 1950s and 60s, he helped design and oversee the construction and management of the natural gas distribution pipeline system in the western United States. In 1968, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado and became an executive in corporate planning for the Southern Railway Company, where in the 1970s and 1980s he helped shape the current structure of the freight rail system in the eastern United States. Phil was predeceased by Margaret, who died in 2011. His survivors include his special companion, Lynn Carter; brothers Arthur and William (Barbara); children Carl (Ann), David (Cynthia), Louise (Randy) Bayles, and Ann (Ben) Wolf; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He loved family events, from vacations in warm and wonderful places to Christmas and birthday celebrations, where a running joke was his gag gifts of tennis balls or a dreaded ornamental rooster sculpture. Philâ€™s strong intellect, dry wit, and zest for life will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to , or Autism Speaks. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary