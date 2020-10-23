1/
Philip Anthony Campbell
1955 - 2020
Philip Anthony Campbell, April 25, 1955â€"October 17, 2020. Phil was born to the late Charles Richard and Kathryn Ann Campbell, a CPA and a Registered Nurse respectively, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Phil is survived by his siblings: older brother Dick Campbell, older sister Mary Martinez, younger sisters Teri Marks and Barb Campbell, and younger brother Thomas Campbell.

Phil's passing will be celebrated by a private family Mass. A memorial for Phil will be scheduled, likely in the spring of 2021, hopefully post Covid restrictions. The family gratefully declines flowers, but appreciates prayers, condolences, and donations in Phil's name be made to VA Tech Scholarship Fund (apps.es.vt.edu/onlinegiving) or CARE Campaign of Portsmouth Catholic (portsmouthcatholic.net). Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 23, 2020.
