Philip Anthony Campbell, April 25, 1955â€"October 17, 2020. Phil was born to the late Charles Richard and Kathryn Ann Campbell, a CPA and a Registered Nurse respectively, in Pittsburgh, PA.
Phil is survived by his siblings: older brother Dick Campbell, older sister Mary Martinez, younger sisters Teri Marks and Barb Campbell, and younger brother Thomas Campbell.
