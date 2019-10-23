|
|
Philip "Phil" Arthur Rogers (86) passed on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk, VA.
A retired Senior Chief in the United States NAVY, he was born in Kentucky to the late Victor and Catherine Rogers. He was stationed in Norfolk, where he married his wife of 66 years. He was extremely family oriented, and loved to play golf. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen; his daughter, Leslie Rogers; his son, Scott Rogers; and his daughter-in law, Maria Rogers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 - 11am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 with a chapel service at 11am, and burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to leave memories and condolences.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019