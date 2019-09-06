|
|
Philip Eugene Beck, 85, went to be with his Lord on September 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Grace and Sherman Back. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Hugh Holland and sister-in-law Barbara Holland
Philip was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church, the McLemore Bible Class and he served on Meal on Wheels. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired after 21 years of service in the Army National Guard and was a member of the American Legion Post 57. Philip retired from the Union Camp Paper Mill as an inspector. When his boys were growing up, he was active with the Cub Scouts.
He is survived by his wife Audrey H. Beck; sons Barry Phillip Beck and wife Kelly of Martinsburg, WV, and Stephen Lee Beck and wife Brenda of Riner, VA; grandchildren Katherine George and husband Caleb, Erin, Molly and Emily Beck; great granddaughter Madeline George and his brothers-in-laws, Ray Holland (Dittie) and Paul Cotton Holland.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM by Rev. Rich Meiser in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk. Burial with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 6, 2019