Phil Townsend of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed unexpectedly at the age of 77 on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Born to Philip Chester and Claire Margaret Townsend in Hudson, New York, Phil was survived by his wife, Anne M., who shared in 49 years of marriage; their son and his wife, Jonathan A. and Kristin M. Townsend; along with his granddaughter, Emerson M.; his daughter and her husband, Krista A. and Nathaniel L. Silvers. Phil was also, survived by his sister and her husband, Linda T. and John E. Fox, and brother, Bruce D. Townsend; as well as his two rambunctious Vizslas, Murphy and Rory.
Phil grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and was a graduate of Catonsville High School. He obtained his degree from the University of Maryland School of Engineering and received his Masters of Engineering Administration from The George Washington University. After an extensive career in the engineering field he retired from the State of Maryland as the Capital Projects Manager. Phil had many engineering accomplishments including project manager for King's Bay Submarine Base, Georgia, the newer span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, and engineer of record for the acorn replacement on the State House building in Annapolis, Maryland.
Phil loved to spend time on the water, in the woods or in the mountains and was happiest behind the helm of a boat, at the end of a fishing rod, in a tree stand or ski boots. He was always up for an adventure, but above all, found the most joy when he was with his family. He put great stock in being a devoted husband, the most incredible father and took great pride in most recently becoming a grandfather.
Phil was an accomplished, but humble man that valued his family and friends. He will be missed so much by those that had the privilege of knowing him.
A celebration of life is planned for both Virginia and Maryland. Please visit www.forevermissed.com/philip-george-townsend
for additional details. In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions can be made to The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center Surgical Oncology where he fought and beat Pancreatic Cancer at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com