Philip Joseph Duffy, 66, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 22, 2019.Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Philip was a graduate of Old Dominion University. He served in the U.S. Navy where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He was a Teaching Associate at E.V.M.S. and was active in numerous local music, dance, and acting groups.Philip was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Duffy and a brother, Michael. Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Patrick Duffy of Atlantic City, NJ; a sister, Marie Duffy of Ventnor, NJ, and a goddaughter, Layla Marie Estacion-Wellman of Norfolk.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite artistic musical charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019