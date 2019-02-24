The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Joseph Duffy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip Joseph Duffy Obituary
Philip Joseph Duffy, 66, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on February 22, 2019.Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Philip was a graduate of Old Dominion University. He served in the U.S. Navy where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He was a Teaching Associate at E.V.M.S. and was active in numerous local music, dance, and acting groups.Philip was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Duffy and a brother, Michael. Left to cherish his memory: a brother, Patrick Duffy of Atlantic City, NJ; a sister, Marie Duffy of Ventnor, NJ, and a goddaughter, Layla Marie Estacion-Wellman of Norfolk.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite artistic musical charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now