Philip M Lebet (Phil)
"Mayor of 76th Street"
Passed away at the age of 85 on 12/29; he was surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth Lebet (Betty). He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Lebet (Nima) and Aimee Lebet-Wilson, grandsons Thaison Smith (Hockalopper) and John Michael Jr (Gubba Gubba), son in-law John Michael (Jaymi). He was known as Uncle Nobody to nieces and nephews from his older brother's family David Lebet.
Philip was born on 12/14/34 in Hingham, MA to Louis and Emma Lebet. Philip entered the Coast Guard on 3/14/57 at the age of 22 years old and after 30 plus years of service retired as Captain. While in the Coast Guard, he graduated with Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from NJIT.
Phil settled in Va Beach to be near the water where he spent many relaxing days on the beach with his book, his crossword puzzle and his chair. He enjoyed talking with neighbors, sharing a joke or laughing with old friends.
Phil will be remembered fondly for his smile, quick wit and kindness. His words of wisdom to family, friends and neighbors were to always keep smiling; if asked let them know you feel damn good! and remember: it's always good to be seen.
A Celebration of Life Toast will be held at Bubba's Seafood Restaurant and Crabhouse on January 19, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020