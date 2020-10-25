Admiral Philip O. Geib ("Phil") died on October 11, 2020 at his home in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was 99.
The son of the late Amos Philip Geib of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Ada Mae (Oldham) Geib of Brooklyn, New York, Admiral Geib was born on October 6, 1921 in Montclair, New Jersey.
After his birth, young Phil Geib, and his parents, as well as his brother the late Warren Geib, moved to a small farm near Manheim, Pennsylvania. Phil Geib later graduated from Manheim High School in 1938. At Manheim, he captained an undefeated wrestling team during his senior year (10-0-1). He had an overall dual meet record of 21-1, including 11-0 his senior year, and went on to win the district championship at 105 pounds, as well as winning the first state runner-up in 1938.
He went on to graduate from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where he earned a bachelor's degree in general science, graduating in 1942. He wrestled on the Franklin and Marshall team from 1938 to 1942. The 1941 to 1942 F & M wrestling team had remained undefeated for five consecutive seasons through 49 matches. Admiral Geib compiled an overall record wrestling for F & M of 21-2-1, with 12 falls plus 2 forfeits.
Admiral Geib was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy in 1941 and went on to graduate from Temple University medical school in 1945. Following an internship at Naval Hospital, Chelsea, Massachusetts, Admiral Geib served as a general medical officer at Naval Operating Base, Leyte -Samar, Philippine Islands.
He was certified by the American Board of Surgery in 1958 and became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons in 1960.
Admiral Geib later served many successful and rewarding tours, including Naval Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas; Navy Medical Unit, Tripler Army Hospital, Oahu, Hawaii; Naval Hospital, Annapolis, Maryland; USS Iowa (BB-61); Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Virginia; Naval Hospital, US Naval Aviation Medicine Center, Pensacola, Florida as Chief of Surgery; Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, Illinois as Chief of Surgery; Naval Hospital, Yokosuka, Japan as Executive Officer/Chief of Surgery and subsequently, Commanding Officer. He also served as Commanding Officer of the Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. While serving at the Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, Admiral Geib was selected for promotion to Rear Admiral (lower half) in 1972 and then received orders to serve as the Assistant Chief for Research and Military Medical Specialties, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Washington, D.C.
In 1974, Admiral Geib was promoted to Rear Admiral upper half and was then ordered to Norfolk, Virginia where he served as the Fleet Surgeon for the Atlantic Fleet until his retirement from active duty in 1977.
His awards included The Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service Medals, The Navy Unit Commendation, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, The American Campaign Medal, The World War II Victory Medal, The National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star in lieu of a second award, The Korean Service Medal, and The United Nations Service Medal.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked as the Company Physician for Norshipco until 1993. He later served as an Assistant Professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School and later received a Citation from EVMS for developing an interdisciplinary course and model of early clinical experience and for being a positive mentor to EVMS students. In addition to serving as an Assistant Professor for family medicine at EVMS, he also served as a member of the Medical School's admission committee. He was still actively seeing patients until he was nearly 95 years old.
Admiral Geib's other local affiliations and memberships included: The Portsmouth Academy of Medicine, Staff at Sentara at Norfolk General Hospital, The Rotary Club of Portsmouth -former Chapter President and Paul Harris Fellow, The Portsmouth Chapter of Retired Military Officers, The Portsmouth Assembly, The Town Point Club of Norfolk, and The Trinity Episcopal Church.
In 2019, Admiral Geib was awarded a Distinguished Citizen Medal by the Portsmouth-based Fort Nelson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. That medal was designed in an effort to recognize people who have demonstrated courage, leadership, and patriotism, among other qualities.
Admiral Geib is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Frances M. (Parker) Geib who passed away in 1999. Frances Geib served as a nurse in the United States Navy and married Admiral Geib in 1949. She was buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Admiral Geib later married Julia A. (Coyle) Geib who also preceded him in death in 2007.
After the passing of Julia Geib in 2007, Admiral Geib's beloved and cherished companion was Ms. EAnn Stokes of Portsmouth, Virginia. They traveled together often in the company of his neighbors and long-time friends, Rob and Jan Meredith. Phil and EAnn were quite the couple, until EAnn's passing in 2016. Admiral Geib later suffered the death of his daughter, Melanie F. (Geib) Carr, in 2017.
Survivors include his son, Philip J. Geib and grandchildren Philip O. Geib, 3rd, Sydney R. Geib, and Wesley G. Geib, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is also survived by the two children of his late daughter, Melanie F. Carr, his grandson Ross Carr of Virginia Beach, Virginia and his granddaughter Tara L. McKinley (Carr), along with her three sons (great grandchildren) Lear, Baron and Finn, of Norfolk, Virginia.
The family would especially like to extend their gratitude to all of his caretakers and companions, but particularly to Tsion Tesfaye and Fatou Faye. Tsion and Fatou were wonderful caretakers and companions, as well as friends of Phil's until the end.
Ever the optimist, Admiral Geib was always interested in the lives of others, their pursuits, and their families. He had a smile for everyone and looked at the sunny side of everything. His family and friends will miss his wit, humor, and cheer.
A Memorial Service for Admiral Geib will be held at 2 o'clock on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A burial with full Military Honors will occur at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, February 19, 2021. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
. A live stream viewing will be concurrently broadcast on October 31, at 2 PM on the website under Phil's obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Philip O. Geib, MD Scholarship Fund. Please make memorial gifts payable to the EVMS Foundation and indicate "in memory of Dr. Philip Geib" on your gift. These gifts may also be made online at www.evms.edu/givenow
or mailed to: EVMS Foundation, PO Box 5, Norfolk, VA 23501.
The Philip O. Geib, MD Scholarship Fund directs a scholarship to an EVMS MD student with an interest in Family Medicine, with good academic standing and merit.