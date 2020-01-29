|
Dr. Philip Turner, 80, of Riverfront Drive, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Riverside Healthy Living Community in Smithfield, VA. Dr. Turner is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Barbara Avery Turner. He was born at home on December 19, 1939, in Norfolk to the late Selvius W. Turner Sr. and Janette Archer Turner. He was a life long member of St. John's A.M.E. Church, where he participated in the renowned Boy Scout Troop #76 and served as a Senior Steward, member of the Stewardship and Finance Committee, the Sons of Allen, the Uptown Fellowship Group, the Lay Organization, and an associate member of the Nannie C. Phelps Women's Missionary Society. He was educated in Norfolk Public Schools, Upon finishing Booker T. Washington High School Dr. Turner attended Norfolk State University where he became a charter member of Episilon Pi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. After graduation from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, Dr. Turner taught High School Algebra and Physics in Northumberland County. He then went on to become the first African American Chemist hired by the Commonwealth of Virginia in Richmond. Later, Dr. Turner received a M.D. degree from Howard University and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After practicing one year at Norfolk Community Hospital, Dr. Turner relocated to Bayside Hospital in Virginia Beach. He later became the first African American physician to receive privileges at Virginia Beach General Hospital. During his illustrious 18 year career in Virginia Beach, Dr. Turner built a successful four man practice; Turner, Valentine, Spruiell, and Roberts. Dr. Turner was predeceased by his son, Reginald G. Turner. He leaves to cherish his memory two children Sheryl Turner Henley and Philip Cotton Turner, Jr. (Henrike), five grand children, Kelvin J. Henley, Jr., Kijona J. Henley, Kelsy J. Henley, Maya I. Turner and Miles J. Turner, one brother A. Kirby Turner, one sister Sylvia T. Patterson, best friend Alex Lambert, Sr., two brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, two aunts, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and beloved friends. On Thursday January 30, 2020 the Hale Funeral Home will present a Public Viewing 2 P.M. - 6 P.M. and a Wake 6 P.M.- 8 P.M. for friends and family. A funeral will be conducted at 12 P.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John's A.M.E. Church, 545 East Bute Street, Norfolk, VA. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020