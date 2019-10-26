|
Phillip Arden Greene, 96, of Gloucester, Virginia passed away February 24, 2019. Born in Boiling Springs, NC October 15, 1922 to Rev. John Robert Greene and Elizabeth Evelyn Greene, he was predeceased by his wife of more than 60 years, Jane West Greene and his sister Beth Daniels. He is survived by their children, Phillip A. Greene II and wife Verna Marie of Reston,VA, Elizabeth Greene Gladney and husband Robert of Virginia Beach, VA, and Christopher B.Z. Greene and wife Mary Jo of Easton, NH. Grandchildren include Phillip III and wife Theresa, Chandler, Trevor, Lizzie and husband Jeff Zimmerman, Alice, Jack, Sam and Caroline. Great grandchildren include Phillip IV, James, and John. After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he became a chemist, specializing in water systems and paper processing, traveling throughout Europe, Africa, North and South America. Photography was a passion and he won various awards from time to time. After retirement, he continued to travel and consult. As a member of The Ware River Yacht Club, he was an enthusiastic supporter of the Junior Sailing Camp, beginning in the late â€˜90's. He loved all kinds of fishing, the quiet rural surroundings in Gloucester and being a Tar Heel. His sense of humor and shenanigans will be greatly missed.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019