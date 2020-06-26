Phillip Ellick, 57 of Norfolk, VA passed June 19, 2020. Phillip graduated from Norview High School. He was very involved in his community, belonging to the NAMI Mental Health Association, Spartan Village Civic League, where he was the President for 5 years and a member of the Civic League Board. Phillip is predeceased by his parents, Otis Wright, Sr and Barbara Wright. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Ashley T. Ellick, Brittany Robinson and Ashley E. Ellick; his sons, Phillip Ellick and Brandon Sullivan (Kayla); two sisters, Leslie Ellick and Terrianne Pennington; brothers Darryl Ellick, Garry Andre Wright-Ellick, Jeffrey Ellick, Rodney Ellick, Otis Wright and Corey Wright; grandchildren, Ky'layah Crane, Breon Robinson, Breara Robinson, Jeremiah Sullivan and Jacob Sullivan and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A viewing will be held, Friday from 2-6pm at Metropolitan.



