Phillip Randolph Clark Jr. 63 (Captain Phil) of Norfolk went to be with the Lord on June 3rd, 2019 after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was born in Roanoke VA to Phillip R Clark Sr of Williamsburg and Frances Baker Clark of Norfolk. His 63-year visit on this earth was filled with wonderful things, amazing friends and incredible experiences. He loved the sea and was an accomplished commercial fisherman. He loved the blues and loved the gig on Friday night. When he mixed with his good friends and their bands he was in heaven. He loved his Guinea pigs. He is survived by his mother, Frances Clark, his father and step mother Phillip and Peggy Clark, sisters Bridget Goodwin, Pam Bruehl (Marc), Dana Lusher (Rod), Idella Hogg (Bert), daughters Danielle Nocella (Chris) and Petrina Morouschek, grandchildren Daryon Hall, Rhea Golfe and Roberto Golfe, Jr., nieces, nephews, cousins, countless devoted friends, and AJ York and his brother Gene. Known as Captain Phil by his friends we are learning that his life touched many more people than we ever imagined. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9th from 1-3pm. Contact family for details. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 7, 2019